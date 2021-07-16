We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Juniper (JNPR) to Augment CMC Networks' Service Delivery
Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR - Free Report) recently announced that CMC Networks has become its first partner to offer a managed AI-driven SD-WAN solution in Africa. CMC is a global service provider of market-leading networking solutions.
With a self-optimizing network, CMC will now be able to deliver an enhanced experience to its customers. This, in turn, will help CMC’s customers to upgrade their services, expand coverage and boost network speed.
CMC is providing an avant-garde solution using Juniper’s Session Smart Router technology powered by Mist AI. This scalable solution has been designed for superior performance of real-time traffic and lower operating expenses in rural and urban locations.
CMC selected the Session Smart Router and standardized on Juniper’s Service and Topology Exchange Protocol to navigate network traffic with real-time data. Juniper’s solution includes Secure Vector Routing, a new routing architecture that enables CMC’s network to differentiate its delivery of services to end users.
Juniper’s Session Smart Router drives a service-centric networking solution and Mist AI that augments software-defined routing and SD-WAN capabilities. Juniper’s AI-driven SD-WAN solution, powered by Session Smart Router and Mist AI, helps in delivering better user experience.
CMC has been deploying the Session Smart Routers in Africa for the past three years. The company intends to expand its footprint globally and deliver more AI-driven managed services.
Juniper is benefiting from investments to strengthen its product portfolio and go-to-market organization. It expects to record decent business growth in 2021.
Juniper’s shares have gained 14.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 4%.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
