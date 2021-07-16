Company News for Jul 15, 2021

Back to top

  • Shares of Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC - Free Report) advanced nearly 4% after the company delivered second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.38, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95.
  • Apple Inc.’s (AAPL - Free Report) shares rose 2.4% following news report that the company is asking its suppliers to increase production of its next-generation iPhones this year by about 20% and build around 90 million units.
  • Microsoft Corp.’s (MSFT - Free Report) shares gained 0.5% after the company said that it is going to offer its Windows operating system as a cloud-based service via Windows 365.
  • Compass Minerals International, Inc.’s (CMP - Free Report) shares popped 13.2% after the company said that it has identified a lithium brine resource of around 2.4 million metric tons lithium carbonate equivalent.

