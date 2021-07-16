U.S. Bancorp ( USB Quick Quote USB - Free Report) has reported second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.28, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14. The bottom line compared favorably with the prior-year quarter’s figure of 41 cents.
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Expenses Up Y/Y
U.S. Bancorp (USB - Free Report) has reported second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.28, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14. The bottom line compared favorably with the prior-year quarter’s figure of 41 cents.
Lower revenues along with escalating expenses were the key undermining factors. Nonetheless, reserve releases and loan balance growth favorably impacted results. Also, the capital position remained strong.
Net income was $1.98 billion compared with the prior-year quarter’s $689 million.
Revenues Decline, Costs Flare Up
U.S. Bancorp’s net revenues were $5.78 billion in the second quarter, down 0.9% year over year. Nonetheless, the top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.63 billion.
U.S. Bancorp’s tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $3.2 billion in the reported quarter, down 1.9% from the prior-year quarter. The decline mainly stemmed from lower rates and lower loan volumes, partially mitigated by deposit and funding mix, and elevated loan fees.
Average earning assets climbed 1.3% year over year, supported by growth in average investment securities. However, the net interest margin of 2.53% shrunk 9 basis points, mainly affected by earning assets mix and higher premium amortization in the investment portfolio, partially offset by the funding mix and higher loan fees.
U.S. Bancorp’s non-interest income improved slightly on a year-over-year basis to $2.62 billion. The rise was mainly owing to payment service revenue growth, higher deposit service charges, offset by a decline in mortgage banking revenues.
Provision for credit losses in the reported quarter was a benefit of $170 million against provisions of $1.74 billion in the prior-year quarter.
U.S. Bancorp’s average total loans improved marginally sequentially to $294 billion. This stemmed from higher commercial loans, other retail loans, partly offset by lower residential mortgages.
Average total deposits were up marginally from the prior quarter to $429.2 billion. The uptick resulted from growth in non-interest-bearing deposits.
U.S. Bancorp’s non-interest expenses climbed 2.1% year over year to $3.38 billion. The upswing mainly resulted from elevated compensation, marketing and business development, technology and communications, and employee benefits, partly muted by reduced net occupancy, and equipment and other non-interest expenses to some extent.
Efficiency ratio was at 59%, higher than the year-ago quarter’s 57.6%. An increase in the ratio indicates a fall in profitability.
Credit Quality Strong
Net charge-offs were $180 million, down 59% year over year. On a year-over-year basis, the company witnessed improvement mainly in net charge-offs in the commercial real estate, commercial segments, credit card and other retail.
U.S. Bancorp’s non-performing assets (excluding covered assets) were $1.05 billion, down 9.7% year over year. Total allowance for credit losses was $6.6 billion, down 16.2%.
Healthy Capital Position
In the second quarter, U.S. Bancorp maintained a solid capital position. The Tier 1 capital ratio came in at 11.5% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 10.6%. Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio under the Basel III standardized approach fully implemented was 9.9% as of Jun 30, 2021, up from 9% reported in the year-ago quarter.
All regulatory ratios of U.S. Bancorp continued to be in excess of well-capitalized requirements. In addition, reflecting the full implementation of the current expected credit losses methodology, the Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 9.3 % as of Jun 30, 2021.
The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 6.8 % as of Jun 30, 2021, up from the prior-year quarter’s 6.7%.
U.S. Bancorp posted an improvement in book value per share, which increased to $31.74 as of Jun 30, 2021, from $30.46 recorded at the end of the year-earlier quarter.
Conclusion
U.S. Bancorp put up a decent performance in the second quarter. The revenue decline, affected by margin contraction, is likely to continue. Though escalating expenses remain headwinds, the capital position is likely to stay decent.
U.S. Bancorp currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
We now look forward to the earnings of KeyCorp (KEY - Free Report) , BankUnited, Inc. (BKU - Free Report) and BancorpSouth Bank (BXS - Free Report) , which are slated to report quarterly results on Jul 20, Jul 22 and Jul 21, respectively.