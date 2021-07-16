We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
CNH Industrial N.V. is one of 109 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CNHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNHI's full-year earnings has moved 35.33% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, CNHI has moved about 26.40% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 1.27%. This shows that CNH Industrial N.V. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, CNHI is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #190 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.88% this year, meaning that CNHI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track CNHI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.