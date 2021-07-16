We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has GasLog Partners (GLOP) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of GasLog Partners (GLOP - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
GasLog Partners is one of 138 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GLOP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLOP's full-year earnings has moved 81.25% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, GLOP has moved about 80.88% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 9.08% on a year-to-date basis. This means that GasLog Partners is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, GLOP belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 49.73% so far this year, meaning that GLOP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track GLOP. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.