Is SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. SilverBow Resources (SBOW - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
SilverBow Resources is one of 251 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SBOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBOW's full-year earnings has moved 98.73% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, SBOW has moved about 321.28% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 22.73%. This means that SilverBow Resources is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, SBOW is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 79.34% so far this year, meaning that SBOW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to SBOW as it looks to continue its solid performance.