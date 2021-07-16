We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Ternium (TX) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Ternium (TX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Ternium is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 251 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TX's full-year earnings has moved 70.51% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, TX has returned 49.31% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 18.90% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Ternium is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, TX belongs to the Steel - Producers industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 44.43% so far this year, meaning that TX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Basic Materials sector will want to keep a close eye on TX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.