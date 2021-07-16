We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why Is H&R Block (HRB) Up 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for H&R Block (HRB - Free Report) . Shares have added about 1.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is H&R Block due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
H&R Block Beats on Q4 Earnings and Revenues
H&R Block, Inc. reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results.
Adjusted earnings per share of $5.16 came above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.11 and increased 71.4% year over year. Revenues of $2.3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and increased 28.7% year over year.
Quarterly Numbers in Detail
Service revenues of $2.1 billion increased 29% year over year. Royalty, product and other revenues came in at $217.6 million, up 25.2% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.1 billion, up 13.7% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 48.4% improved 310 basis point year over year.
H&R Block exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $934.3 million compared with $280 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt and line-of-credit borrowings were $1.5 billion compared with $2.4 billion at the end of the previous quarter.
H&R Block generated $1.5 billion of cash in operating activities and capex was $4.7 million. The company paid out dividends of $47 million in the quarter.
2021 Outlook
H&R Block expects revenues in the range of $3.25 billion to $3.35 billion in 2022, below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.41 billion. EBITDA is expected to be between $765 million and $815 million.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.