American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL - Free Report) closed at $9.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of auto parts had lost 18.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 1.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.89%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AXL as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AXL is projected to report earnings of $0 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.19 billion, up 131.45% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $5.54 billion, which would represent changes of +950% and +17.56%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AXL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% lower. AXL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, AXL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.78, which means AXL is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that AXL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AXL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.87 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 120, putting it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.