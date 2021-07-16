We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
USA Truck (USAK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, USA Truck (USAK - Free Report) closed at $14.94, marking a +0.13% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%.
Coming into today, shares of the truckload carrier had lost 2.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.89%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from USAK as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, up 933.33% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for USAK. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. USAK currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, USAK currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.78. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.98.
The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.