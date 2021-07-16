We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Daqo New Energy (DQ) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know
Daqo New Energy (DQ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $68.83, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the solar panel parts maker had gained 7.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 0.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.89%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from DQ as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DQ to post earnings of $3.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10866.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $462 million, up 246.02% from the year-ago period.
DQ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.48 per share and revenue of $1.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +451.16% and +127.98%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DQ. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.34% higher. DQ is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, DQ is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.25.
The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
