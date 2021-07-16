We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Novavax (NVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Novavax (NVAX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $179.14, moving +0.75% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the vaccine maker had gained 0.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 4.76% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.89% in that time.
NVAX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$3.76, down 1153.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $370.8 million, up 943.33% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$6.42 per share and revenue of $1.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.69% and +308.28%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NVAX is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.