Image: Bigstock

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.74, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 23.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.89%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SBLK as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SBLK to post earnings of $1.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 773.68%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $335.22 million, up 129.4% from the prior-year quarter.

SBLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.24 per share and revenue of $1.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2982.35% and +92.83%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SBLK. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.91% higher within the past month. SBLK is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, SBLK is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.44, so we one might conclude that SBLK is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

