Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) Stock Jumps 7.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI - Free Report) shares soared 7.5% in the last trading session to close at $5.57. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.5% loss over the past four weeks.
The increase in share price can be attributed to continued buzz surrounding the company’s acquisition of Avast’s Family Safety Mobile Business.
The acquisition has added mobile family safety services like content filtering, location features and screen time management to Smith Micro Software’s product portfolio. This is likely to further boost the company’s presence in the family safety software-as-a-service (SaaS) space.
The company’s diversified customer base and extensive product portfolio, which includes the likes of CommSuite, SafePath and ViewSpot platforms, bodes well for the company’s growth prospects.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.01 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -114.3%. Revenues are expected to be $15.47 million, up 19.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Smith Micro Software, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SMSI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
