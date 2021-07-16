The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Medtronic, AstraZeneca, 3M and Booking Holdings

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 16, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Netflix, inc. (
NFLX Quick Quote NFLX - Free Report) , Medtronic plc ( MDT Quick Quote MDT - Free Report) , AstraZeneca PLC ( AZN Quick Quote AZN - Free Report) , 3M Company ( MMM Quick Quote MMM - Free Report) and Booking Holdings Inc. ( BKNG Quick Quote BKNG - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog: Top Research Reports for Netflix, Medtronic and AstraZeneca
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix, Medtronic, and AstraZeneca. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see
all of today’s research reports here >>>
Shares of
Netflix have underperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the past year (+3.2% vs. +27.2%), but sentiment appears to have started shifting lately. The Zacks analyst believes that Netflix is dominating the streaming space on the back of its diversified content portfolio, and heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content.
User-friendly features like Downloads For You are key positives. The launch of low-priced mobile plans is likely to expand Netflix’s subscriber base in Asia Pacific. Weak content slate and delayed production due to the coronavirus led disruptions is expected to hurt Netflix’s prospects in the second quarter of 2021. Rising competition from Apple, Amazon, HBO Max, Disney+ and Peacock is a major headwind.
(You can
) read the full research report on Netflix here >>> Medtronic shares have gained +8.6% over the last six months against the Zacks Medical Products industry’s gain of +0.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that all of Medtronic’s major business groups have been contributing to consistent revenue growth at CER, which highlights sustainability across groups and regions.
Results from fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 reflected a strong recovery from the impact of the pandemic on elective procedures that the company experienced in April 2020. The quarter’s gross and operating margins also improved significantly. The company’s performance, however, was impacted by deferred procedures due to the pandemic.
(You can
) read the full research report on Medtronic here >>>
Shares of
AstraZeneca have gained +14% in the past three months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +10%. The Zacks analyst believes that AstraZeneca’s newer drugs, mainly cancer medicines Lynparza, Tagrisso and Imfinzi should keep driving revenues.
It has a strong pipeline with a number of phase III data readouts lined up for this year. Numerous external acquisitions and strategic collaborations are likely to boost AstraZeneca’s pipeline. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.
(You can
) read the full research report on AstraZeneca here >>>
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include 3M Company and Booking Holdings.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Image: Bigstock
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Medtronic, AstraZeneca, 3M and Booking Holdings
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 16, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Netflix, inc. (NFLX - Free Report) , Medtronic plc (MDT - Free Report) , AstraZeneca PLC (AZN - Free Report) , 3M Company (MMM - Free Report) and Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG - Free Report) .
Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:
Top Research Reports for Netflix, Medtronic and AstraZeneca
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix, Medtronic, and AstraZeneca. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>
Shares of Netflix have underperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the past year (+3.2% vs. +27.2%), but sentiment appears to have started shifting lately. The Zacks analyst believes that Netflix is dominating the streaming space on the back of its diversified content portfolio, and heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content.
User-friendly features like Downloads For You are key positives. The launch of low-priced mobile plans is likely to expand Netflix’s subscriber base in Asia Pacific. Weak content slate and delayed production due to the coronavirus led disruptions is expected to hurt Netflix’s prospects in the second quarter of 2021. Rising competition from Apple, Amazon, HBO Max, Disney+ and Peacock is a major headwind.
(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>>)
Medtronic shares have gained +8.6% over the last six months against the Zacks Medical Products industry’s gain of +0.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that all of Medtronic’s major business groups have been contributing to consistent revenue growth at CER, which highlights sustainability across groups and regions.
Results from fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 reflected a strong recovery from the impact of the pandemic on elective procedures that the company experienced in April 2020. The quarter’s gross and operating margins also improved significantly. The company’s performance, however, was impacted by deferred procedures due to the pandemic.
(You can read the full research report on Medtronic here >>>)
Shares of AstraZeneca have gained +14% in the past three months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +10%. The Zacks analyst believes that AstraZeneca’s newer drugs, mainly cancer medicines Lynparza, Tagrisso and Imfinzi should keep driving revenues.
It has a strong pipeline with a number of phase III data readouts lined up for this year. Numerous external acquisitions and strategic collaborations are likely to boost AstraZeneca’s pipeline. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.
(You can read the full research report on AstraZeneca here >>>)
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include 3M Company and Booking Holdings.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com
https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.