Pharma Stock Roundup: NVO & LLY's Small Acquisitions, JNJ's Sunscreens Recall

This week,
Novo Nordisk announced that it will buy Prothena Corporation's ATTR amyloidosis program while Eli Lilly bought its remaining stake in private biotech, Protomer Technologies J&J recalled five aerosol sunscreen products from the market due to "low levels" of benzene found in some samples. Recap of the Week's Most Important Stories Novo Nordisk announced a deal to acquire Prothena's phase II ready antibody candidate, PRX004 (being developed for treating rare heart disease ATTR cardiomyopathy) and broader ATTR amyloidosis program. Per the deal, Prothena will get $100 million as upfront payment and will also be entitled to receive development and sales milestone payments, totalling up to $1.2 billion. Prothena has completed a phase I study on PRX004 in hereditary forms of ATTR. Novo Nordisk will develop PRX004 in ATTR cardiomyopathy, an often-fatal form of ATTR amyloidosis with significant unmet need. Lilly announced the acquisition of private biotech, Protomer Technologies, which makes next-generation protein therapeutics that can sense molecular activators in the body. These candidates, including glucose-responsive insulins can sense sugar levels in the blood and activate it as needed. Lilly believes Protomer's glucose-sensing insulins, based on Protomer's proprietary molecular engineering of protein sensors (MEPS) platform, have the potential to improve both therapeutic efficacy and safety of insulin therapy, thereby changing the course of diabetes treatment. Initially, Lilly held 14% stake in the company and has now bought shares it does not already own. The potential value of the transaction is more than $1 billion.
Lilly collaborated with Banner Alzheimer's Institute as part of a plan to conduct a phase III prevention study on donanemab in participants at risk for cognitive and functional decline related to Alzheimer's disease. The study, TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 3, will evaluate whether donanemab can prevent clinical progression of Alzheimer’s disease in patients who show evidence of Alzheimer's pathology but do not yet show any clinical symptoms.
J&J voluntarily recalled all lots of five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreen products due to "low levels" of benzene found in some samples of the products after internal testing. J&J said that benzene is not an ingredient in any of its products.
J&J said that people exposed to benzene daily, at the levels detected in the internal testing, by using these impacted aerosol sunscreen products, are not expected to face any adverse health consequences. However. the recall has been made out of caution and consumers are suggested to stop using the affected products.
J&J issued a statement mentioning that a rare neurological disorder called Guillain-Barré syndrome has been reported in some people who have taken its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine. J&J has updated its Emergency Use Authorization Fact Sheets to notify about the rare cases and symptoms of Guillain-Barré syndrome.
The FDA approved J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The approval is for patients who have received at least one prior line of therapy, including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor. Darzalex Faspro is the subcutaneous (SC) formulation of J&J’s blockbuster multiple myeloma drug, Darzalex (IV formulation). The regulatory applications were based on positive data from the phase III APOLLO study. This is the sixth indication in multiple myeloma for Darzalex Faspro.
The FDA approved Bayer's non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) antagonist, finerenone for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease associated with type II diabetes. The drug will be marketed by the trade name of Kerendia. The approval of finerenone is based on data from the pivotal phase III FIDELIO-DKD study, which showed that treatment with finerenone significantly reduced the composite risk of time to first occurrence of cardiovascular death or non-fatal cardiovascular events. A similar application is also under review in the EU.
The NYSE ARCA Pharmaceutical Index declined 0.4% in the last five trading sessions.
Here’s how the eight major stocks performed in the last five trading sessions.
In the last five trading sessions,
Pfizer rose the most (2.1%) while AstraZeneca recorded the maximum decline (3.9%).
In the past six months, Lilly has recorded the maximum gain (21.4%) while
Merck declined the most (6.5%)
Watch out for J&J’s Q2 earnings and regular pipeline and regulatory updates next week.
