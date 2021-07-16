Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that provides pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS - Free Report) is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO - Free Report) operates as a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.1% downward over the last 30 days.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI - Free Report) operates as cinema advertising network. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON - Free Report) operates as a cannabinoid company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) - free report >>

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) - free report >>

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) - free report >>

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) - free report >>

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary medical pharmaceuticals reit