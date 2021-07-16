TELUS (TU) Partners Palo Alto Networks to Secure Canada's Firms

TELUS Corporation ( TU Quick Quote TU - Free Report) has partnered with cybersecurity company — Palo Alto Networks, Inc. ( PANW Quick Quote PANW - Free Report) — to unveil an innovative offering that will help Canada-based organizations to access data and applications irrespective of the location with utmost security. Dubbed Managed Cloud Security service, the offering delivers an enhanced remote work experience and enables organizations to implement a consistent security posture. The security policies imposed, in turn, will provide a complete visibility across customers’ infrastructure with unified controls, thereby addressing an organization’s evolving needs amid a dynamic threat landscape. As the major Palo Alto Networks service provider in Canada, TELUS is likely to benefit from the launch of this innovative platform, especially at a time when the global workforce is shifting from a traditional to hybrid work environment, fueled by an integrated cybersecurity strategy. The solution is based on Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma Access technology. As the industry’s sole cloud-delivered security platform, it streamlines a company’s overall safety framework by seamlessly extending best-in-class, centralized security controls for all users and locations, driven by avant-garde capabilities such as Zero Trust Network Access and Firewall as a Service. Prisma Access leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to protect applications against all threats, thanks to its augmented security coverage. It facilitates new-age organizations to reduce the costs and complexities of securely connecting users and devices amid accelerated adoption of cloud services and emerging work-from-anywhere policies. With the incorporation of Prisma Access technology in TELUS’ Managed Cloud Security service, the powerful combination will enable the Canada-based telco to offer security service via a single cloud-delivered platform with an expanded security perimeter. Ultra-low latency network and natively integrated digital experience monitoring capabilities are added bonus. TELUS’ Managed Cloud Security proactively thwarts cyber threats and safeguards business operations by providing services like URL filtering, malware prevention and SSL decryption across the organization’s network. It can also operate on Secure Access Service Edge, a security framework, when paired with TELUS SD-WAN services to deliver a reliable, secured connectivity. The cloud-hosted solution offers custom security policies for inspecting and filtering network traffic communicating between branches or with the Internet while ensuring that the security policies are consistently enforced across the company. Encouraged by such a focused endeavor, the recent launch will not only allow enterprises to achieve the highest level of protection with effortless operations and lower costs but also reinforce the long-standing relationship between TELUS and Santa Clara, CA-based Palo Alto Networks in years to come. TELUS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Its shares have gained 26.3% compared with industry’s growth of 8.9% in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
TELUS (TU) Partners Palo Alto Networks to Secure Canada's Firms
TELUS Corporation (TU - Free Report) has partnered with cybersecurity company — Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW - Free Report) — to unveil an innovative offering that will help Canada-based organizations to access data and applications irrespective of the location with utmost security. Dubbed Managed Cloud Security service, the offering delivers an enhanced remote work experience and enables organizations to implement a consistent security posture.
The security policies imposed, in turn, will provide a complete visibility across customers’ infrastructure with unified controls, thereby addressing an organization’s evolving needs amid a dynamic threat landscape. As the major Palo Alto Networks service provider in Canada, TELUS is likely to benefit from the launch of this innovative platform, especially at a time when the global workforce is shifting from a traditional to hybrid work environment, fueled by an integrated cybersecurity strategy.
The solution is based on Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma Access technology. As the industry’s sole cloud-delivered security platform, it streamlines a company’s overall safety framework by seamlessly extending best-in-class, centralized security controls for all users and locations, driven by avant-garde capabilities such as Zero Trust Network Access and Firewall as a Service.
Prisma Access leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to protect applications against all threats, thanks to its augmented security coverage. It facilitates new-age organizations to reduce the costs and complexities of securely connecting users and devices amid accelerated adoption of cloud services and emerging work-from-anywhere policies.
With the incorporation of Prisma Access technology in TELUS’ Managed Cloud Security service, the powerful combination will enable the Canada-based telco to offer security service via a single cloud-delivered platform with an expanded security perimeter. Ultra-low latency network and natively integrated digital experience monitoring capabilities are added bonus.
TELUS’ Managed Cloud Security proactively thwarts cyber threats and safeguards business operations by providing services like URL filtering, malware prevention and SSL decryption across the organization’s network. It can also operate on Secure Access Service Edge, a security framework, when paired with TELUS SD-WAN services to deliver a reliable, secured connectivity.
The cloud-hosted solution offers custom security policies for inspecting and filtering network traffic communicating between branches or with the Internet while ensuring that the security policies are consistently enforced across the company. Encouraged by such a focused endeavor, the recent launch will not only allow enterprises to achieve the highest level of protection with effortless operations and lower costs but also reinforce the long-standing relationship between TELUS and Santa Clara, CA-based Palo Alto Networks in years to come.
TELUS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Its shares have gained 26.3% compared with industry's growth of 8.9% in the past year.
