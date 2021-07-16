Kohl's (KSS) Gears Up for Back-To-School Shopping Season

With kids returning to school and adults socializing more,
Kohl's Corporation appears to be a perfect destination for buyers to refresh their wardrobe with on-trend products. The company boasts an impressive line of products of casual, athleisure, denim and footwear categories, which is likely to help it make the most of the back-to-school selling season. Apart from this, the company is committed toward offering a convenient omnichannel shopping experience along with providing products at great value with Kohl's Card, Kohl's Cash and Kohl's Rewards program. Robust Assortments
Under its casual category, Kohl’s offers basics, denim and footwear from brands like Sonoma Goods for Life, Jumping Beans, SO, Hurley and Vans among others. The active and athleisure category has comfortable apparel from well-known brands like
Nike, Under Armour, adidas and Champion to name a few. Kohl's offers trending denim styles namely boyfriend, skinny and high rise from brands like Levi's and Sonoma Goods for Life. Backpacks and footwear from brands like Vans, Nike as well as Under Armour can also be found in Kohl's. Along with these, the company offers dorm room essentials like furniture, bedding and decor to help college students set up their dorm. Kohl's also offers active & casual as well as beauty items for adults returning to social gatherings, family outings or office. In this regard, the company's Sephora at Kohl's beauty experience will start operations across 200 stores in fall. Also, Sephora at Kohls.com will be available from Aug 1.
With its Kohl’s Rewards program, registered customers earn 5% Kohl’s Cash every day, on every purchase as well as personalized deals and perks all around the year. Further, customers who shop during Kohl’s Cash earns period get $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent. Shoppers can go on to redeem these Kohl’s Cash coupons during redeem periods on valid items
As a mark of appreciation to educators and school staff for a tough year in 2020, Kohl's is giving them 20% discount between Jul 16 and Jul 18. The discount can be availed by educators and school staff while shopping in any of Kohl's stores in the nation. On top of this, all buyers can earn $10 in Kohl's Cash on every $50 spent during this time. The company is leaving no stone unturned to enhance consumers' experience through easy and convenient methods, not only in this back-to-school season but throughout the year. The company is offering free, limited-contact drive shopping experience within an hour of the order placement. Shoppers can also use Kohl's Buy Online, Pick Up in Store option for a convenient experience. Customers can shop from the company's Back-To-School page on Kohls.com to make shopping seamless during this season. Kohl's App's option to scan and keep Kohl's gift cards, Kohl's Cash and savings offers makes shopping on the go easy for customers. A solid product portfolio coupled with Kohl's value and shopping conveniences makes it an unmatched destination to shop, in stores as well as online. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 25.4% year to date compared with the industry's growth of 55.7%.
With kids returning to school and adults socializing more, Kohl's Corporation appears to be a perfect destination for buyers to refresh their wardrobe with on-trend products. The company boasts an impressive line of products of casual, athleisure, denim and footwear categories, which is likely to help it make the most of the back-to-school selling season. Apart from this, the company is committed toward offering a convenient omnichannel shopping experience along with providing products at great value with Kohl's Card, Kohl's Cash and Kohl's Rewards program.
Robust Assortments
Under its casual category, Kohl's offers basics, denim and footwear from brands like Sonoma Goods for Life, Jumping Beans, SO, Hurley and Vans among others. The active and athleisure category has comfortable apparel from well-known brands like Nike, Under Armour, adidas and Champion to name a few. Kohl's offers trending denim styles namely boyfriend, skinny and high rise from brands like Levi's and Sonoma Goods for Life. Backpacks and footwear from brands like Vans, Nike as well as Under Armour can also be found in Kohl's. Along with these, the company offers dorm room essentials like furniture, bedding and decor to help college students set up their dorm.
Kohl’s also offers active & casual as well as beauty items for adults returning to social gatherings, family outings or office. In this regard, the company’s Sephora at Kohl’s beauty experience will start operations across 200 stores in fall. Also, Sephora at Kohls.com will be available from Aug 1.
Focus on Enriching Consumers’ Experience
With its Kohl’s Rewards program, registered customers earn 5% Kohl’s Cash every day, on every purchase as well as personalized deals and perks all around the year. Further, customers who shop during Kohl’s Cash earns period get $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent. Shoppers can go on to redeem these Kohl’s Cash coupons during redeem periods on valid items
As a mark of appreciation to educators and school staff for a tough year in 2020, Kohl’s is giving them 20% discount between Jul 16 and Jul 18. The discount can be availed by educators and school staff while shopping in any of Kohl’s stores in the nation. On top of this, all buyers can earn $10 in Kohl’s Cash on every $50 spent during this time.
The company is leaving no stone unturned to enhance consumers’ experience through easy and convenient methods, not only in this back-to-school season but throughout the year. The company is offering free, limited-contact drive shopping experience within an hour of the order placement. Shoppers can also use Kohl’s Buy Online, Pick Up in Store option for a convenient experience. Customers can shop from the company’s Back-To-School page on Kohls.com to make shopping seamless during this season. Kohl’s App’s option to scan and keep Kohl’s gift cards, Kohl’s Cash and savings offers makes shopping on the go easy for customers.
A solid product portfolio coupled with Kohl’s value and shopping conveniences makes it an unmatched destination to shop, in stores as well as online.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 25.4% year to date compared with the industry's growth of 55.7%.