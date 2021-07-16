We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 21, 2021. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.4%.
Q2 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 18 cents. The company had reported a loss of $1.05 in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $1.39 billion, indicating an improvement from $98 million in the year-ago quarter.
Factors to Note
The company’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from reopening of economy and improving visitation. Although visitation is likely to have improved both sequentially and year over year, it is still below the pre-pandemic level. Increase in revenues at Las Vegas operations, Sand Cotai Central and Parisian Macao might have contributed to the company’s to-be-reported quarter’s performance.
For Las Vegas operations, the consensus mark for the second-quarter revenues is pegged at $94 million, suggesting an improvement of 161.1% from the year-ago quarter. Net revenues at Sand Cotai Central and Parisian Macao are pegged at $198 million and $113 million, suggesting growth of 1,880% and 591.3%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter. Its Marine Bay Sands segment may have witnessed revenue gain as well. For this segment, the consensus mark stands at $415 million, indicating an improvement of 1,704% from the prior-year quarter.
Net revenues at Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Venetian Macao are pegged at $175 million and $476 million, suggesting growth of 821.1% and 1,600%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter.
Las Vegas Sands Corp. Price and EPS Surprise
Las Vegas Sands Corp. price-eps-surprise | Las Vegas Sands Corp. Quote
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Las Vegas Sands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Las Vegas Sands has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +37.74%.
