Is a Beat in the Cards for Anthem (ANTM) in Q2 Earnings?

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 21, before the opening bell. The company beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same once.
Factors to Note
Rising premiums across the company’s Medicare and Medicaid business are likely to have contributed to overall revenues in the quarter to be reported. Growing pharmacy product revenues and higher net investment income may get reflected in the second-quarter results.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter premiums is pegged at $28.3 billion, suggesting growth of 12.6% from the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for net investment income stands at $240 million, which indicates an improvement of more than four-fold from the year-ago reported number. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Anthem’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $33.2 billion, which suggests an increase of 13.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The company’s medical membership is expected to have witnessed an uptick in the second quarter on the back of a strong Government business. The business is likely to have gained from membership gains and robust market position in Medicaid and Medicare. However, drop in Commercial membership on account of Group fee-based business may have partially offset the growth. The consensus mark for Medical membership in Government business indicates 11% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported number, while the same for Commercial business suggests marginal decline of 0.2% year over year.
The Medical Loss Ratio is expected to be high in the to-be-reported quarter due to increased administration costs related to COVID-19 vaccination in the second quarter.
Anthem’s expenses are likely to have remained elevated in the to-be-reported quarter due to significant investments undertaken by the company. These investments include boosting digital innovation and technology advancements, and pursuing several growth-related initiatives.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings stands at $6.34 per share, indicating a decline of 31.1% from the year-ago quarter.
What Our Quantitative Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Anthem this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: Anthem has an Earnings ESP of +0.28%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $6.36 is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.34. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Anthem carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other stocks worth considering from the medical space with a perfect mix of elements to surpass estimates in the upcoming quarterly releases are as follows:
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +13.78% and a Zacks Rank #2, currently.
Humana Inc. (HUM - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.85% and a Zacks Rank of 2, presently.
Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.40% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.