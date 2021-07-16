The largest U.S. health insurer UnitedHealth Group (
UnitedHealth's Solid Q2 Earnings Put These ETFs in Focus
The largest U.S. health insurer UnitedHealth Group (UNH - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 results, breezing past the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both earnings and revenues. The company also lifted full-year earnings outlook as the spread of Delta variant coronavirus led to rise in hospitalizations.
Earnings per share came in at $4.70, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.41 but were down 33% from the year-ago earnings. Revenues grew 14.8% year over year to $71.3 billion and edged past the estimated $69.2 billion. Continued strength in Optum and UnitedHealthcare backed the robust performance.
Medical ratio (a measure of the percentage of premiums paid out for medical services) increased to 82.8% from 70.2% a year ago (read: Growth Worries Spark Appeal for Low-Risk ETFs).
The health insurer raised 2021 adjusted earnings per share view from $18.10-$18.60 to $18.30-$18.80 and maintained revenue guidance in the range of $277 billion to $280 billion. The earnings outlook includes a $1.80 hit due to treatment and testing costs related to COVID-19. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $18.60 for earnings per share and $281.58 billion for revenues for 2021.
Following the solid results, UNH shares jumped 1.3% at the close of yesterday’s trading session. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and Value Score of A. It belongs to a top-ranked Zacks industry (placed at the top 12% of 250+ industries).
Investors could tap the company’s growth with ETFs having the largest allocation to this health insurance giant. We have highlighted them in detail below:
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF - Free Report)
This ETF follows the Dow Jones U.S. Select Healthcare Providers Index with exposure to companies that provide health insurance, diagnostics and specialized treatment. In total, the fund holds 62 securities in its basket and UNH occupies the top position with 23% share. The fund has amassed $1.4 billion in its asset base, while volume is light at about 53,000 shares per day, on average. It charges 42 basis points (bps) in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook (see: all the Healthcare ETFs here).
iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (IEHS - Free Report)
This actively managed ETF employs data science techniques to identify companies with exposure to the health-care staples sector. It holds 156 stocks in its basket with UnitedHealth taking the top spot at 12.1%. The fund has accumulated $36 million in its asset base and sees a meager volume of 5,000 shares. It charges 18 bps in annual fees.
Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV - Free Report)
The most-popular health care ETF, XLV, follows the Health Care Select Sector Index. This fund manages nearly $30.6 billion in its asset base and trades in heavy volume of around 9 million shares. Expense ratio comes in at 0.12%. In total, the fund holds 64 securities in its basket with UNH taking the second spot at 8.1% of the assets. Pharma and health care equipment and supplies take the largest share at 28.1% and 27.8% share, respectively, from a sector look, while health care providers and services, and biotech have double-digit exposure each. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook (read: 3 Sector ETFs That Have More Room for Growth in Q3).
iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH - Free Report)
This fund offers exposure to 128 U.S. healthcare equipment and services, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology companies by tracking the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index. Here again, UnitedHealth is the second firm accounting for 7.3% of the total assets. In terms of industrial exposure, pharma takes the top spot at 26.1%, followed by health care equipment (24.7%) and biotech (17%). The product has amassed $2.7 billion in its asset base, while charging 43 bps in annual fees. It trades in a moderate volume of around 32,000 shares a day and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 with a Medium risk outlook.
Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT - Free Report)
This ETF tracks the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index and holds 505 stocks in its basket. Of these, UNH takes the second spot with 6.4% allocation. Pharma takes the largest share at 23.8%, while health care equipment and biotech round off the top three spots. VHT is also one of the most popular and liquid ETFs with AUM of $15.6 billion and an average daily volume of about 177,000 shares. It charges 10 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 with a Medium risk outlook.