We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Interpublic (IPG) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 21, before the opening bell.
Let's check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.
What to Expect This Time Around?
Favorable impact of organic net revenues and foreign currency movements is likely to have aided Interpublic’s second-quarter 2021 revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $2.09 billion, indicating an increase of 12.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Improvement in operational efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives are likely to have aided the company’s bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 45 cents, indicating growth of 95.7% from the year-ago reported figure.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Interpublic this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Interpublic has an Earnings ESP of -2.22% and a Zacks Rank #1.
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Price and EPS Surprise
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The price-eps-surprise | Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Quote
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on second-quarter 2021 earnings.
ManpowerGroup (MAN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.85% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +10.19% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Aptiv (APTV - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +8.44% and a Zacks Rank #3.