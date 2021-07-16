We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why it is Worth Investing in Tetra Tech (TTEK) Stock
Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK - Free Report) currently boasts robust growth prospects on its diversified business structure, strong backlog level, acquired assets and a sound capital-deployment strategy.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a market capitalization of $6.7 billion. In the past year, it has gained 51.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 39.3%.
Let’s delve into the factors that make investment in the company a smart choice at the moment.
Diversified Business Structure: Tetra Tech’s diversified business structure allows it to mitigate the weakness in one end market with strength across others. Of late, the company has been benefiting from projects related to municipal water programs and disaster response planning. Also, commercial and government projects across the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia are likely to drive its performance in the quarters ahead. For fiscal 2021 (ending September 2021), Tetra Tech anticipates generating net revenues of $2.45-$2.55 billion, higher than $2.40-$2.55 billion projected earlier. Exiting the second quarter of fiscal 2021 (ended Mar 28, 2021), its backlog remained strong at $3,150.2 million.
Acquisition Benefits: The company intends to strengthen and expand its businesses through acquisitions. Its acquisition of Coanda Research & Development (February 2021) will enable it to strengthen its advanced analytics business. Also, the IBRA-RMAC Automation Systems buyout (April 2021) will facilitate it in strengthening its digital water system business. In May 2021, the company completed the acquisition of The Kaizen Company and boosted growth opportunities of its Government Services Group.
Rewards to Shareholders: It remains committed to rewarding shareholders through dividend payouts and share buybacks. In the first six months of fiscal 2021, the company paid out dividends worth $18.4 million and bought back shares worth $30 million. In April 2021, it also announced an 18% hike in its quarterly dividend rate.
In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2021 earnings has trended up from $3.62 to $3.65 on one upward estimate revision against none downward. Also, the estimates for fiscal 2022 (ending September 2022) earnings have increased from $3.91 to $3.93 on one upward estimate revision versus none downward.
