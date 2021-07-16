Back to top

CAE to Invest $794.1M in Aviation Technologies Over 5 Years

CAE Inc. (CAE - Free Report) announced that it is going to invest $794.1M (C$1 billion) in the next five years for further development of aviation technologies. The investment will be directed toward Project Resilience, a transformation project to develop technologies of tomorrow, including digitally immersive solutions using data ecosystems and artificial intelligence in civil aviation, defense & security as well as healthcare.

The five-year Research and Development program will allow the company in creating digitally immersive solutions across many sectors and markets to make the world a safer place. The project will also allow it to expand into exciting new markets such as advanced air mobility, green light aircraft technologies, and next-generation healthcare equipment and services. The governments of Canada and Quebec — which are assisting the company in opening up new markets — will be partnering with CAE in the project.

Possibility in Aviation Technology

Aviation technologies are changing each day. Courtesy of ongoing research and development initiatives in this space, people are able to fly for longer distances in fuel-efficient and larger planes. There are endless possibilities of innovation in the aviation space and implementation of new technologies will increase accessibility between countries across the globe.

The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 pointed out the importance of digitization and necessity of providing contactless support to customers. The aviation technology space has ample opportunity to utilize Artificial Intelligence, and provide better support to workers as well as to passengers.

CAE, through this project, will continue to develop airworthiness test programs and invest in the development of electric aircraft technologies and solutions, including retrofitting its large fleet of light trainer aircraft to reduce carbon footprint.

