Is VALE (VALE) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of VALE (VALE - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VALE and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.
VALE is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 251 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VALE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VALE's full-year earnings has moved 39.81% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, VALE has moved about 34.49% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 18.90% on a year-to-date basis. This means that VALE is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, VALE belongs to the Mining - Iron industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 41.45% so far this year, so VALE is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track VALE. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.