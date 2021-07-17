In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Robert Half (RHI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Robert Half International Inc. (RHI - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 22, after the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 18.7%, on average.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robert Half’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.48 billion, indicating 33.9% growth from the year-ago reported figure. With the staffing industry gradually reviving from the pandemic-induced blow, the company’s top line is expected to have benefited from increase in both Staffing and Protiviti revenues.
The bottom line is likely to have benefited from operating strength, the consensus mark for which is pegged at $1.05 per share, signaling more than 100% year-over-year growth.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Robert Half this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Robert Half has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Robert Half International Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Robert Half International Inc. price-eps-surprise | Robert Half International Inc. Quote
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) , with an Earnings ESP of +10.19% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Aptiv (APTV - Free Report) , with an Earnings ESP of +8.44% and currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 3.
(WEX - Free Report) , with an Earnings ESP of +3.47% and carrying a Zacks Rank of 3.