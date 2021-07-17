Baker Hughes Company ( BKR Quick Quote BKR - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 21, before the opening bell.
Baker Hughes (BKR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
Baker Hughes Company (BKR - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 21, before the opening bell.
In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings of 12 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny, owing to higher contributions from the Turbomachinery & Process Solutions business unit and increased cost productivity.
The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in one of the prior four quarters, met once and missed on the other two occasions, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 133.7%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:
Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the upcoming announcement.
Trend in Estimate Revision
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share of 17 cents has seen two upward revisions and no downward movement in the past 30 days. The figure indicates an increase of 440% from the year-ago quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $4.9 billion suggests a 4.1% increase from the prior-year quarter.
Factors to Consider
The price of West Texas Intermediate crude improved more than 20% in the June quarter of this year. In comparison with the year-ago quarter, the commodity price has improved drastically. The scale of this improvement can be represented as a price surge from the pandemic-hit low mark — when oil was in the negative territory — last April, to breaking the psychological barrier of $70 per barrel.
The significant improvement in the commodity pricing scenario was backed by the optimism that fuel demand will recover considerably this year, thanks to the rolling out of coronavirus vaccines at a massive scale.
A favorable crude pricing environment convinced explorers and producers to return to shale plays, although drilling activities have slowed down as upstream players are focusing mainly on stockholder returns rather than boosting the output.
With upstream players returning to shale plays, higher oilfield service activities are likely to have aided Baker Hughes’ bottom line. The slowdown of drilling activities is, however, expected to have hurt the Houston, TX-based company’s operations.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Baker Hughes this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: Baker Hughes has an Earnings ESP of -9.34%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of 15 cents for the quarter is currently pegged below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 17 cents per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Baker Hughes currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.
Stocks to Consider
While an earnings beat looks uncertain for Baker Hughes, here are some companies from the Energy space you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming quarterly releases:
Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +6.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Jul 28. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
EQT Corporation (EQT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +134.00% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked player. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter results on Jul 28.
Enerplus Corporation (ERF - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +10.71% and a Zacks Rank #1. The firm is scheduled to release quarterly earnings on Aug 5.