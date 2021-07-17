Back to top

What Awaits Covenant Logistics (CVLG) This Earnings Season?

Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 21, after market close.

The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average being 120.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share has increased 4.9% to 64 cents over the past 60 days.

Against this backdrop, let’s discuss the factors that might have impacted Covenant Logistics’ performance in the June quarter.

We expect Covenant Logistics’ second-quarter 2021 performance to have been aided by the improved freight market conditions in the United States. The ramp-up in economic activities in the country courtesy of widespread vaccination boosted the freight market. This, in turn, is likely to have contributed to freight revenues in the quarter to-be-reported.

The company’s cost-control efforts are likely to have aided its bottom line in the June quarter. Mainly owing to this cost discipline, the adjusted operating ratio (operating expenses as a % of revenues) is likely to have improved sequentially in the to-be-reported quarter.

Alike the last few quarters, the Dedicated segment is likely to have underperformed in the June quarter. Headwinds like inefficiencies from re-engineering or replacing certain contracts and driver shortage are likely to have weighed on the company’s second-quarter performance.

What Does the Zacks Model Unveil?

The proven Zacks model predicts an earnings beat for Covenant Logistics this time around. The combination of a positive  Earnings ESP  and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of a positive earnings surprise. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: Covenant Logistics has an Earnings ESP of +4.69.%. The Most Accurate Estimate is currently pegged at 67 cents, 3 cents higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our  Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Covenant Logistics carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently.

Highlights of Q1

Covenant Logistics’ first-quarter earnings per share (excluding 9 cents from non-recurring items) of 56 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents. The bottom line surged 722% year over year.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader  Transportation  sector may also consider Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report) , Herc Holdings (HRI - Free Report) and Alaska Air Group (ALK - Free Report) as these stocks too possess the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Southwest Airlines has an Earnings ESP of +11.32% and is Zacks #3 Ranked, presently. The company will release second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 22.

Herc Holdings has an Earnings ESP of +1.85% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company will release second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 22.

Alaska Air has an Earnings ESP of +23.77% and is currently a #3 Ranked player. The company will release second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 22.


