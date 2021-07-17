We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know
AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $16.13, moving -0.19% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.89% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.74% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from AGNC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.64, up 10.34% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $337.9 million, down 9.17% from the prior-year quarter.
AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.65 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.85% and -12.59%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower within the past month. AGNC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, AGNC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.09. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.35.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 123, putting it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.