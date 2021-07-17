We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) closed at $23.90, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%.
Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 2.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 8.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.74%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from EPD as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, EPD is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.7 billion, up 33.81% from the year-ago period.
EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $33.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.9% and +23.32%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.19% lower. EPD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, EPD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.13. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.29.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.