We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) closed at $40.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.55% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 2.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.74%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ANF as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ANF is projected to report earnings of $0.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 195.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $857.37 million, up 22.77% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $3.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +552.05% and +18.48%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ANF should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.49% higher. ANF currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, ANF is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.47, so we one might conclude that ANF is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that ANF has a PEG ratio of 0.68 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ANF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.