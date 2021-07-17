We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Peloton (PTON) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know
Peloton (PTON - Free Report) closed at $110.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%.
Heading into today, shares of the exercise bike and treadmill company had gained 2.19% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.66% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.74% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PTON as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.45, down 266.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $925.4 million, up 52.43% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PTON. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.82% lower. PTON is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, PTON currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 196.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.69, which means PTON is trading at a premium to the group.
The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
