SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
SilverBow Resources (SBOW - Free Report) closed at $20.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.1% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%.
Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 11.74% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.74% in that time.
SBOW will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.25, up 134.15% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $63 million, up 153.52% from the year-ago period.
SBOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.82 per share and revenue of $273 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -61.48% and +53.9%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SBOW. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 42.57% higher within the past month. SBOW is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note SBOW's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.46, which means SBOW is trading at a discount to the group.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.