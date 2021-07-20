Thermo Fisher (TMO) Advances Customer Research With New Launch

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( TMO Quick Quote TMO - Free Report) recently announced the launch of Thermo Scientific Phenom Pharos G2 Desktop Field Emission Gun -- Scanning Electron Microscope (FEG-SEM). The instrument is designed to accelerate access to advanced nanomaterial research capabilities.
The Phenom Pharos G2 advances nanomaterial research by delivering high resolutions and a broad acceleration voltage range, all in a desktop system that can fit within a lab or office.
The recent development is likely to boost Thermo Fisher’s analytical instruments business.
More on Phenom Pharos G2
The Phenom Pharos G2 is easy to operate and highly productive, making it a versatile instrument for high-volume industrial and academic labs. The new instrument can be installed 40% faster than the earlier version, thus speeding time to obtain results.
The users can get high-resolution images of 2.0 nm compared to 2.5 nm with the previous version. The instruments allow images to be obtained in just 30 seconds for high sample throughput. It offers an easy user interface on a widescreen, 24-inch monitor with presets to simplify use and minimize human error while organizing workflows.
Significance of the Launch
The Phenom Pharos G2 is advancement in the field of tabletop microscope that helps customers to easily characterize the size, shape and chemical composition of a broad range of nanoparticles at high resolution. From more superior textiles and food packaging to enhance solar and wind energy, this easy-to-use instrument supports quick innovation for a broad range of industries.
Materials scientists can resolve the morphology of nanomaterials in materials like metals, minerals and ceramics at 2.0 nanometer (nm) resolution at 20 kilovolts (kV) using the Phenom Pharos G2, thus facilitating the way to achieve progress in manufacturing, electronics, clean energy and other applications.
Industry Prospects Per a report by Grand View Research, the global nanomaterials market size was valued at $8.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to see a CAGR of 13.1% by 2027.
Rapid developments in healthcare technology, growth in the medical diagnostics industry, increased focus on research concerning nanotechnology and various advantages of medicinal imaging applications are the factors driving the market.
Notable Developments
In June 2021, Thermo Fisher launched advanced analytical software for better data acquisition and analysis. The scientists within academia and industries, including pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and food and beverage analysis, can benefit from new and improved software capabilities to advance productivity and usability. The latest software updates allow more strength and flexibility in laboratory workflows in numerous fields.
In the same month, Thermo Fisher launched the Invitrogen Attune CytPix Flow Cytometer -- an imaging-enhanced flow cytometer that combines acoustic focusing flow cytometry technology with a high-speed camera. This modular benchtop instrument allows researchers working in QA/QC or cell therapy applications to collect additional information about their cells and the sample quality without sacrificing speed while running flow cytometry experiments.
Price Performance
Shares of the company have gained 29% in a year’s time compared with the
industry’s growth of 12.6%. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
A few better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are
Envista Holdings Corporation ( NVST Quick Quote NVST - Free Report) , BellRing Brands, Inc. ( BRBR Quick Quote BRBR - Free Report) and STERIS plc ( STE Quick Quote STE - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Envista Holdings has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 26%.
BellRing Brands has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 22%.
STERIS has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 12%.
