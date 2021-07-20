The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Visa, Walmart, Honeywell, Fidelity National Information Services and Petrobras

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 19, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Visa Inc. (
V Quick Quote V - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. ( WMT Quick Quote WMT - Free Report) , Honeywell International Inc. ( HON Quick Quote HON - Free Report) , Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. ( FIS Quick Quote FIS - Free Report) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras ( PBR Quick Quote PBR - Free Report) .
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa, Walmart, and Honeywell. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see
all of today’s research reports here >>>
Shares of
Visa have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+27.7% vs. +7.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that a number of acquisitions executed by the company have not only driven revenues but also paved the way for long-term growth. Visa’s shift to digital modes of payment has proved to be a boon.
The coronavirus vaccine development and the gradual revival of consumer confidence is likely to boost spending, thereby expanding business volumes. It is well-equipped with sufficient resources to service its indebtedness. However, high operating expenses continue to weigh on operating margins. Sluggishness in cross-border business due to the pandemic is another major concern.
(You can
) read the full research report on Visa here >>> Walmart shares have lost -1.5% over the last six months against the Zacks Supermarkets industry’s decline of -0.5%, but continued e-commerce strength remains an upside. The Zacks analyst believes that Walmart is gaining from its sturdy comps record, driven by its constant omnichannel efforts. This evident from the fact that it has posted positive comps in the U.S. division for 27 quarters on the trot.
Stay-at-home trends have been boosting e-commerce sales, which increased across all units in first-quarter fiscal 2022. With curbs being lifted, the company’s U.S. store environment is in good shape, while e-commerce also remains on the growth trajectory. However, the second-quarter earnings view suggests a decline, due to divestitures related to the International unit.
(You can
) read the full research report on Walmart here >>>
Shares of
Honeywell have gained +0.7% in the past three months against the Zacks Diversified Operations industry’s gain of +5%. The Zacks analyst believes that strength in defense and space businesses, as well as solid demand for warehouse automation products are likely to boost Honeywell’s revenues.
Increased commercial and operational excellence initiatives are likely to improve its near-term profitability. Moreover, strong cash flows allow it to deploy capital for making acquisitions and paying out dividends. High debt levels, however, are likely to increase its financial obligations. The company is also subject to political, economic and geopolitical risks due to its extensive geographic presence.
(You can
) read the full research report on Honeywell here >>>
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Fidelity National Information Services and Petrobras.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
