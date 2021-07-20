Sonoco Products Company ( SON Quick Quote SON - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 22, before the opening bell. Q2 Estimates
Sonoco (SON) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Sonoco Products Company (SON - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 22, before the opening bell.
Q2 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at 88 cents, suggesting growth of 11.4% from the year-ago quarter. The same for revenues stands at $1.32 billion, indicating year-over-year improvement of 5.7%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved up 1% in the past seven days.
Sonoco Products Company Price and EPS Surprise
Sonoco Products Company price-eps-surprise | Sonoco Products Company Quote
A Sneak Peek at Q1
Sonoco’s first-quarter earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Despite higher year-over-year revenues, earnings declined in the quarter primarily due to the negative impact of price/cost on account of higher raw material costs, and freight and other non-material inflation. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of around 5%, on average.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sonoco this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: Sonoco has an Earnings ESP of -0.76%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Sonoco currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Factors to Note
Sonoco’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from elevated demand for food packaging fueled by consumers’ at-home eating habits amid the coronavirus-induced crisis. Approximately 80% of the Consumer Packaging segment’s sales stem from food packaging where the company is witnessing increased orders. Recent acquisitions of TEQ and Can Packaging acquisitions are likely to have contributed to the segment’s performance. Results of the Industrial Packaging segment is likely to reflect improved demand in the Industrial Paper Packaging served markets representing the ongoing expansion in the industrial markets.
Paperboard operations in North America have been steady on increased demand for tissue and towel market. Global demand for uncoated recycled paperboard remains strong and backlogs in North America are at the highest levels. Sonoco’s tube, core and cone products are witnessing escalating demand. The Protective Solutions business might have witnessed improved demand in the quarter under review, particularly in the pharmaceutical and appliance served markets. The ThermoSafe temperature-assured packaging business may have gained from a strong flu vaccine season, and improved demand from its base pharmaceutical and food customers during the quarter.
While the abovementioned factors are likely to have driven the company’s top-line performance in the second quarter, material cost inflation and the divestiture of display and packaging business in United States might have partially negated some these benefits. Inflationary cost pressure from higher freight, wages, and elevated cost for materials, particularly resins, is likely to get reflected in the company’s second-quarter results.
Price Performance
Over the past three months, shares of Sealed Air have gained 3.2% against the industry’s decline of 0.7%.
Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates
Here are a few other Industrial Products stocks, which you may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.
Terex Corporation (TEX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +15.41% and a Zacks Rank #1 currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Flowserve Corporation (FLS - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank of 2 and an Earnings ESP of +3.58%, at present.
W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW - Free Report) , currently a Zacks #3 Ranked stock, has an Earnings ESP of +0.71%.