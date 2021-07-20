We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for July 19th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL - Free Report) operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK - Free Report) operates as a healthcare company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Oblong Inc. (OBLG - Free Report) provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Post Holdings, Inc. (POST - Free Report) operates as a consumer-packaged goods holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Qumu Corporation (QUMU - Free Report) provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.5% downward over the last 30 days.
