Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL - Free Report) operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK - Free Report) operates as a healthcare company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Oblong Inc. (OBLG - Free Report) provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST - Free Report) operates as a consumer-packaged goods holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU - Free Report) provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Published in

communications consumer-discretionary medical precious-metals