Company News for Jul 19, 2021

Jul 19, 2021

  • Shares of Kansas City Southern (KSU - Free Report) declined 1.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.06 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16.
     
  • Autoliv, Inc.’s (ALV - Free Report) shares fell 4.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.20 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 per share.  
     
  • Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS - Free Report) gained 3% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07 per share.  
     
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (BMY - Free Report) shares fell 0.2% after a late-stage study for treatment of head and neck cancer failed to meet the desired standard.

