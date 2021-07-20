What's in Store for C.H. Robinson (CHRW) in Q2 Earnings?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. ( CHRW Quick Quote CHRW - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter 2021 earnings numbers on Jul 27, after market close.
Let’s take a look at the factors that are expected to have influenced the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.
Gradual recovery in the economy and improving freight-market conditions are likely to have aided C.H. Robinson’s second-quarter top line. Favorable truckload pricing and increase in less than truckload (“LTL”) volumes are expected to have boosted revenues in the North American Surface Transportation (“NAST”) division, the primary revenue generator. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter net NAST revenues indicates 25.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.
Even though C.H. Robinson seems to be recovering from the coronavirus-induced slump, we note that the company’s truckload segment still remains weak. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted gross profits in the truck segment indicates 6% fall sequentially.
The consensus mark for Global Forwarding net revenues also indicates a 6.5% decline from the first-quarter 2021’s reported number.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven Zacks model does not predict an earnings beat for C.H. Robinson in the second quarter of 2021. This is because the combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Earnings ESP: C.H. Robinson has an Earnings ESP of -0.66% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $1.30, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate is at $1.31. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: C.H. Robinson carries a Zacks Rank #2. Highlights of Q1 Earnings
C.H. Robinson’s first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.28 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents. Moreover, the bottom line surged more than 100% year over year. Total revenues of $4,803.9 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4365.4 million and increased 26.3% year over year. The upside can be attributed to higher pricing and increased volumes across most of the company’s service lines, thanks to improvement in freight environment.
Stocks to Consider
Investors interested in the broader
Transportation sector may also consider American Airlines Group Inc. (and AAL Quick Quote AAL - Free Report) , Herc Holdings ( HRI Quick Quote HRI - Free Report) Alaska Air Group (. These stocks possess the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle. ALK Quick Quote ALK - Free Report)
American Airlines has an Earnings ESP of +12.27% and is Zacks #3 Ranked, presently. The company will release second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 22.
Herc Holdings has an Earnings ESP of +1.85% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company will release second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 22.
Alaska Air has an Earnings ESP of +23.77% and is currently a #3 Ranked player. The company will release second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 22.
Image: Bigstock
