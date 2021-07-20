We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Boosts Green Portfolio Via Kinetrex Buyout
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI - Free Report) recently agreed to acquire renewable natural gas developer Kinetrex Energy for $310 million, in a bid to increase green energy exposure. Kinder Morgan, a major midstream infrastructure operator, is acquiring the Indianapolis-based company from a subsidiary of a private equity investment firm, Parallel49 Equity.
The acquiree holds a 50% stake in the biggest renewable natural gas unit located in Indiana. It has three additional landfill-based units to be constructed, which can come online by next year. Total renewable natural gas production from the four facilities is expected to be more than 4 billion cubic feet per annum.
The commodity is developed from renewable sources like organic waste in landfills, waste from agricultural operations and wastewater treatments. Decomposition process of these organic wastes creates methane, which is captured by the company. The production process decreases greenhouse gas emissions.
With rising pressure from investors in the energy spectrum to reduce emissions, several companies are increasing investments in green energy. This March, Kinder Morgan created Energy Transition Ventures group within the company to pursue low-carbon energy opportunities. It intends to be part of the larger energy transition movement, which gathered pace amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company is eyeing services like carbon capture, renewable natural gas capture and sequestration as part of business development opportunities. Electric transmission, hydrogen production, renewable diesel production and power generation are on the list too.
The Energy Transition Ventures group expects Kinetrex’s renewable natural gas to deliver high returns, which has a low-cost business model. It supplies liquefied natural gas in the U.S. Midwest. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.
Price Performance
Kinder Morgan’s shares have increased 13.2% over the past six months compared with 10.9% rise of the industry it belongs to.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the energy space include Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR - Free Report) , Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP - Free Report) and Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP - Free Report) , each having a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Murphy Oil’s bottom line for 2021 is expected to surge 131.2% year over year.
Cheniere Partners’ profits for 2021 are expected to rise 3.9% year over year.
Magellan Midstream’s bottom line for 2021 is expected to jump 7.2% year over year.