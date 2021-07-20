Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Kinder Morgan (KMI) Boosts Green Portfolio Via Kinetrex Buyout

Read MoreHide Full Article

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI - Free Report) recently agreed to acquire renewable natural gas developer Kinetrex Energy for $310 million, in a bid to increase green energy exposure. Kinder Morgan, a major midstream infrastructure operator, is acquiring the Indianapolis-based company from a subsidiary of a private equity investment firm, Parallel49 Equity.

The acquiree holds a 50% stake in the biggest renewable natural gas unit located in Indiana. It has three additional landfill-based units to be constructed, which can come online by next year. Total renewable natural gas production from the four facilities is expected to be more than 4 billion cubic feet per annum.

The commodity is developed from renewable sources like organic waste in landfills, waste from agricultural operations and wastewater treatments. Decomposition process of these organic wastes creates methane, which is captured by the company. The production process decreases greenhouse gas emissions.

With rising pressure from investors in the energy spectrum to reduce emissions, several companies are increasing investments in green energy. This March, Kinder Morgan created Energy Transition Ventures group within the company to pursue low-carbon energy opportunities. It intends to be part of the larger energy transition movement, which gathered pace amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company is eyeing services like carbon capture, renewable natural gas capture and sequestration as part of business development opportunities. Electric transmission, hydrogen production, renewable diesel production and power generation are on the list too.

The Energy Transition Ventures group expects Kinetrex’s renewable natural gas to deliver high returns, which has a low-cost business model. It supplies liquefied natural gas in the U.S. Midwest. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

Price Performance

Kinder Morgan’s shares have increased 13.2% over the past six months compared with 10.9% rise of the industry it belongs to.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the energy space include Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR - Free Report) , Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP - Free Report) and Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP - Free Report) , each having a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Murphy Oil’s bottom line for 2021 is expected to surge 131.2% year over year.

Cheniere Partners’ profits for 2021 are expected to rise 3.9% year over year.

Magellan Midstream’s bottom line for 2021 is expected to jump 7.2% year over year.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) - free report >>

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) - free report >>

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) - free report >>

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) - free report >>

Published in

alt-energy biofuels energy esg oil-energy