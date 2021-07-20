Sleep Number Corporation ( SNBR Quick Quote SNBR - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jul 20, after market close. In the last reported quarter, its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 40.2% and increased 85% year over year driven by demand growth of more than 30%. The solid demand was mainly backed by sleep science-based innovations, digital solutions and authentic mission-driven culture. The company's earnings topped analysts’ expectations in each of the trailing 10 quarters. Its net sales also grew 20% from the prior year, backed by 20% rise in comparable store sales. Trend in Estimate Revision
Sleep Number (SNBR) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jul 20, after market close.
In the last reported quarter, its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 40.2% and increased 85% year over year driven by demand growth of more than 30%. The solid demand was mainly backed by sleep science-based innovations, digital solutions and authentic mission-driven culture. The company's earnings topped analysts’ expectations in each of the trailing 10 quarters.
Its net sales also grew 20% from the prior year, backed by 20% rise in comparable store sales.
Trend in Estimate Revision
For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has increased 0.9% to $1.18 per share over the past seven days. This indicates a solid increase of 362.2% from a year ago. The consensus estimate for net sales is pegged at $506.73 million, suggesting a rise of 77.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Sleep Number Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Sleep Number Corporation price-eps-surprise | Sleep Number Corporation Quote
Factors to Note
The company’s earnings and revenues in to-be-reported quarter are expected to have witnessed a strong improvement on a year-over-year basis, courtesy of solid growth initiatives and unprecedented consumer demand for its life-changing 360 smart beds.
The company — a market leader in sleep innovation — is likely to have witnessed accelerated demand in the quarter to be reported owing to robust performance of exceptionally innovative 360 smart beds. In sync with increased consumer adoption of digital products and services, Sleep Number’s digital ecosystem has been enabling it to efficiently acquire new customers and build lifelong relationships.
The company has been focused on enhancing digital capabilities that enable the business to help and manage inventory as well as support a more customer-focused supply chain. The digital advancement broadened Sleep Number’s competitive advantages and will ensure strong growth in the upcoming quarters.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for stores open for the fiscal second quarter is pegged at 618, indicating 3.3% growth from the last reported quarter. The consensus estimate for average sales per store is pegged at $3,600 million, suggesting a rise of 27.2% year over year.
What Our Model Indicates
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Sleep Number this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, this is not the case here.
Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for the company is -9.17%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: TRI Pointe currently has a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks With Favorable Combination
Here are some companies in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, which according to our model have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their respective quarters to be reported.
Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +54.29% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.
Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +5.22% and a Zacks Rank #1.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +8.79% and a Zacks Rank #2.