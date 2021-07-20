Intel (INTC) To Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Intel ( INTC Quick Quote INTC - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 22, 2021. For second-quarter 2021, Intel expects non-GAAP revenues (excluding the NAND memory business) of $17.8 billion, indicating a decline of 2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $17.73 billion, indicating a decline of 10.1% from the year-ago quarter. For the second quarter, Intel expects non-GAAP earnings to be $1.05 per share, suggesting a decline of 8% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.06, stable in the past 30 days. The figure suggests a fall of 13.8% from the prior-year reported figure.
The company has beaten earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 17.69%, on average.
Factors Likely To Have Influenced Q2 Results
Coronavirus-induced work-from-home and online-learning waves may have bolstered sales of processors utilized in enterprise laptops and data center servers. This, in turn, is anticipated to get reflected in second-quarter revenues.
Although PC shipments have shown signs of slowing in the second quarter, strong demand for notebooks is likely to have contributed to Intel’s Client Computing Group segment revenues. Per IDC data, PC shipments in second-quarter 2021 improved 13.2% year over year to 83.6 million units. Robust adoption of Xeon processors, which are integrated with Optane DC Persistent Memory solution, may have contributed to the top line in the quarter to be reported. Intel’s Optane DC Persistent Memory modules are being leveraged by the likes of Oracle ( ORCL Quick Quote ORCL - Free Report) , SAP, Google, Microsoft ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) , Baidu and Alibaba. Likewise, incremental adoption of Core vPro (11th generation) and Lakefield processors, and Tiger Lake series offerings, is likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues. Launch of third-generation Xeon Ice Lake processors is also expected to have benefited top-line growth for this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Intel’s top line is expected to have benefited from an improving data center business in the to-be-reported quarter. Mobileye’s new design wins and increasing proliferation of IoT, along with the stabilizing automotive industry, may have contributed to Intel’s second-quarter performance. Growing clout of Mobileye’s SuperVision surround-view advanced driver-assistance system in premium electric vehicles bodes well. Growing adoption of cloud-based solutions across mobile compute, along with network infrastructure for 5G, triggered by momentum in coronavirus crisis-induced work-from-home wave, has been a key catalyst for growth. Intel’s collaboration with Google cloud is noteworthy in this regard. Nonetheless, sluggishness across Intel’s Internet of Things Group (IOTG) end markets, especially retail and industrial, is likely to have affected revenues in the quarter under review. Growing competition from Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD Quick Quote AMD - Free Report) is expected to hurt profitability. Increasing expenses on accelerated ramp up of 10 nm products and improvement in 7 nm production are anticipated to have hindered second-quarter profitability.
Image: Bigstock
Intel (INTC) To Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Intel (INTC - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 22, 2021.
For second-quarter 2021, Intel expects non-GAAP revenues (excluding the NAND memory business) of $17.8 billion, indicating a decline of 2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $17.73 billion, indicating a decline of 10.1% from the year-ago quarter.
For the second quarter, Intel expects non-GAAP earnings to be $1.05 per share, suggesting a decline of 8% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.06, stable in the past 30 days. The figure suggests a fall of 13.8% from the prior-year reported figure.
Intel Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Intel Corporation price-eps-surprise | Intel Corporation Quote
The company has beaten earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 17.69%, on average.
Factors Likely To Have Influenced Q2 Results
Coronavirus-induced work-from-home and online-learning waves may have bolstered sales of processors utilized in enterprise laptops and data center servers. This, in turn, is anticipated to get reflected in second-quarter revenues.
Although PC shipments have shown signs of slowing in the second quarter, strong demand for notebooks is likely to have contributed to Intel’s Client Computing Group segment revenues. Per IDC data, PC shipments in second-quarter 2021 improved 13.2% year over year to 83.6 million units.
Robust adoption of Xeon processors, which are integrated with Optane DC Persistent Memory solution, may have contributed to the top line in the quarter to be reported.
Intel’s Optane DC Persistent Memory modules are being leveraged by the likes of Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) , SAP, Google, Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Baidu and Alibaba.
Likewise, incremental adoption of Core vPro (11th generation) and Lakefield processors, and Tiger Lake series offerings, is likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues.
Launch of third-generation Xeon Ice Lake processors is also expected to have benefited top-line growth for this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Intel’s top line is expected to have benefited from an improving data center business in the to-be-reported quarter.
Mobileye’s new design wins and increasing proliferation of IoT, along with the stabilizing automotive industry, may have contributed to Intel’s second-quarter performance. Growing clout of Mobileye’s SuperVision surround-view advanced driver-assistance system in premium electric vehicles bodes well.
Growing adoption of cloud-based solutions across mobile compute, along with network infrastructure for 5G, triggered by momentum in coronavirus crisis-induced work-from-home wave, has been a key catalyst for growth. Intel’s collaboration with Google cloud is noteworthy in this regard.
Nonetheless, sluggishness across Intel’s Internet of Things Group (IOTG) end markets, especially retail and industrial, is likely to have affected revenues in the quarter under review.
Growing competition from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) is expected to hurt profitability. Increasing expenses on accelerated ramp up of 10 nm products and improvement in 7 nm production are anticipated to have hindered second-quarter profitability.