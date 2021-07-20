We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Best Buy Co. (BBY) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Best Buy Co. (BBY - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Best Buy Co. is one of 211 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BBY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBY's full-year earnings has moved 15.62% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, BBY has gained about 10.82% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 1.20% on average. This means that Best Buy Co. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, BBY is a member of the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 35.91% so far this year, meaning that BBY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
BBY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.