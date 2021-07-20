We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TTE or CWEN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Alternative Energy - Other stocks are likely familiar with TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE - Free Report) and Clearway Energy (CWEN - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Clearway Energy has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that TTE has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
TTE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.97, while CWEN has a forward P/E of 35.71. We also note that TTE has a PEG ratio of 0.48. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CWEN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.39.
Another notable valuation metric for TTE is its P/B ratio of 1.01. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CWEN has a P/B of 1.76.
Based on these metrics and many more, TTE holds a Value grade of B, while CWEN has a Value grade of C.
TTE stands above CWEN thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that TTE is the superior value option right now.