We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
GasLog Partners (GLOP) to Post Q2 Earnings: A Beat in Store?
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 27, before market open.
The partnership’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (missing the mark in the remaining one), the average beat being 24%.
GasLog Partners LP Price and EPS Surprise
GasLog Partners LP price-eps-surprise | GasLog Partners LP Quote
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per unit has increased 13% to 26 cents over the past 60 days.
Against this backdrop, let’s discuss the factors that might have impacted GasLog Partners’ performance in the June quarter.
We expect GasLog Partners’ performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been aided by the recovery in the overall shipping market as economic activities pick up the pace with the relaxation of restrictions and accelerated vaccination programs.
The firm’s performance is likely to have been supported by high fleet uptime. An impressive spot market for LNG carriers is also likely to have boosted GasLog Partners’ performance in the June quarter. Its focus on cost control is likely to have bolstered the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Does the Zacks Model Unveil?
The proven Zacks model predicts an earnings beat for GasLog Partners this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of a positive surprise. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Earnings ESP: GasLog Partners has an Earnings ESP of +15.39.%. The Most Accurate Estimate is currently pegged at 30 cents, 4 cents higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: GasLog Partners sports a Zacks Rank of 1, currently.
Highlights of Q1
GasLog Partners’ first-quarter earnings per unit (excluding 7 cents from non-recurring items) of 50 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents. The bottom line improved 19.1% year over year. Total revenues of $87.1 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $78.6 million.
Other Stocks to Consider
Investors interested in the broader Transportation sector may also consider American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) , Herc Holdings (HRI - Free Report) and Alaska Air Group (ALK - Free Report) as these stocks possess the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
American Airlines has an Earnings ESP of +12.27% and a Zacks Rank #3, presently. The company will release second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 22.
Herc Holdings has an Earnings ESP of +1.85% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company will release second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 22.
Alaska Air has an Earnings ESP of +23.77% and is currently a #3 Ranked player. The company will release second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 22.