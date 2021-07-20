We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
This Week's Must-See Earnings Charts
Earnings season picks up steam with over 300 companies reporting this week including the first of the FAANG stocks in Netflix.
With the big cap indexes hitting new highs again this summer, there are plenty of “must-see” earnings charts this week.
Which ones should you be tuning into?
These 5 companies are in key industries or are widely held by investors so all eyes will be on them this week.
All 5 beat on earnings last quarter.
Can they do it again?
This Week’s 5 Must-See Earnings Charts
1. Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) beat last quarter after missing 4 quarters in a row. The shares have gone nowhere for months. It is the only one of the 5 FAANG stocks that hasn’t broken out. Shares are actually down 2% year-to-date. It trades with a forward P/E of 50 but who cares about the P/E?
2. Intuitive Surgical (ISRG - Free Report) has beat 8 quarters in a row, including during the pandemic. Impressive. Shares are busting out to new 5-year highs but now trade with a forward P/E of 70. Too hot to handle?
3. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG - Free Report) has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters including last quarter. Shares are back to new 5-year highs but now trade with a forward P/E of 64. Is it priced for perfection?
4. Verizon (VZ - Free Report) has beat 5 quarters in a row. This is a popular income stock as it pays a dividend yielding 4.5%. Shares are down 5.5% year-to-date. They’re cheap, with a forward P/E of just 11.
5. Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD - Free Report) , an auto retailer, has beat 5 quarters in a row. Shares are up 14.3% year-to-date but have corrected over the last 3 months, falling 13.8% during that time. Both new and used auto sales have been red hot. Shares are cheap, with a forward P/E of 14. Is this a buying opportunity?