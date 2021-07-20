We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know
PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) closed at $50.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.16% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.59%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 4.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 0.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.53% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from PHM as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2021. In that report, analysts expect PHM to post earnings of $1.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.53 billion, up 36% from the year-ago period.
PHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.68 per share and revenue of $14.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +48.26% and +35.02%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PHM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PHM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, PHM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.64. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.64.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.