We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Paypal (PYPL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Paypal (PYPL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $294.85, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.59%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had gained 3.97% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.53% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PYPL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.13, up 5.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.32 billion, up 20.12% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.73 per share and revenue of $25.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.91% and +20.48%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PYPL should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% higher. PYPL is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Investors should also note PYPL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 62.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 66.42, which means PYPL is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that PYPL has a PEG ratio of 2.82 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.52 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.