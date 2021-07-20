We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Square (SQ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Square (SQ - Free Report) closed at $233.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.61% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.59% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the mobile payments services provider had gained 0.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.53%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SQ as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 5, 2021. In that report, analysts expect SQ to post earnings of $0.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 77.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.02 billion, up 160.97% from the prior-year quarter.
SQ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $20.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +79.76% and +113.19%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SQ. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.89% higher. SQ is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
In terms of valuation, SQ is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 157.54. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 66.42.
Investors should also note that SQ has a PEG ratio of 3.34 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SQ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.52 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.